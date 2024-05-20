Northland Securities Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Market Perform

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. Camtek has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Camtek by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

