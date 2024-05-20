Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Nova by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 20.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Nova by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $196.23 on Monday. Nova has a 1-year low of $90.59 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day moving average of $152.35.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nova will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

