Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Novartis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $102.67. 237,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

