Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $66,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $132.93. The company had a trading volume of 784,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,557. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $596.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

