Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.61

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 59120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

