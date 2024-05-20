NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 0.21% of NVR worth $46,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in NVR by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NVR by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR traded up $16.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $7,685.83. 12,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,750.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,201.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,426.79, for a total transaction of $3,713,395.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,626,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,702 shares of company stock worth $27,985,010 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

