O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises 0.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

ZS stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.21 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

