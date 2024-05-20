O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,424 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. MongoDB makes up 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after acquiring an additional 122,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $326,237,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.57.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.8 %

MDB traded down $2.81 on Monday, hitting $368.01. 650,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,398. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.68 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 9,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $3,243,085.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,849.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB



MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

