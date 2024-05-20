O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,364.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 340,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,877,417. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,096. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.