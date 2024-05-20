O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.26.

Elastic stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,359. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 239.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

