O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 0.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,072,000 after buying an additional 249,232 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $327.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,616,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,600. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.90 and a 200 day moving average of $434.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.66 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

