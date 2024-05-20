O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 6.0% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.95. 61,018,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,159,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

