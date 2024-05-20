O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $240,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,196. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.09.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

About Oshkosh



Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

