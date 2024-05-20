O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $2.25 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Affirm comprises approximately 1.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Affirm by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $67,310,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.03. 4,706,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,872. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

