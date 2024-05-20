O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $664,000 in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. ARM accounts for 0.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,092,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,965,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,004,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARM traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,775,483. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 164.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 94.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 93.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.