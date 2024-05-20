O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 4.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.33. 45,122,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,665,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

