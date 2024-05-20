O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,400 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Lam Research accounts for about 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $29.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $942.04. The company had a trading volume of 664,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,060. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $933.49 and its 200-day moving average is $843.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $559.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

