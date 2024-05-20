O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 1,545 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 98.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $54.92. 3,257,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,590. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

