Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Buys $31,346.92 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,101 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,328,297.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 17,403 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $247,992.75.
NASDAQ:OPOF remained flat at $14.82 during trading hours on Monday. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.33.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
