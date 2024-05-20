OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.43 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCFT stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $6.98 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

