OpenBlox (OBX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177,284.98

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a market cap of $177,284.98 and approximately $11,523.66 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

