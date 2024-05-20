Ordinals (ORDI) Price Tops $39.76 on Top Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $834.91 million and $115.01 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $39.76 or 0.00059042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 40.69761322 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $141,980,142.28 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

