Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 791,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,534,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $96.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

