Ovid Therapeutics’ (OVID) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVID. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 18,248 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,133.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

