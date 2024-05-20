PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $407.56 million and $6.28 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,272,716 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,272,716.099412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.44715759 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,472,432.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

