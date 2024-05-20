PAAL AI Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. PAAL AI has a market cap of $377.06 million and $4.18 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,272,716 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,272,716.099412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.44715759 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,472,432.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

