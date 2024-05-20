Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PPBI. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

PPBI opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

