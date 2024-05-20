Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,782,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,789. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

