Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $320.42 and last traded at $317.92. 1,368,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,027,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.13.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $132,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

