Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Down 4.1%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.19 and last traded at $83.52. 132,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 160,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Palomar’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $820,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,780.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,625. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 137.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

