Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 967,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,420,000 after purchasing an additional 478,000 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $16,983,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,390,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,127,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $179.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

