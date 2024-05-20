Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

View Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.