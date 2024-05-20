Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.46.
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
