Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $554,685,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4,484.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 707,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

View Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $134.55. 256,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.