Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.65. 470,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock worth $19,245,606. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

