Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of STX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.61. 605,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.47. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 194.89 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

