PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) vs. Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Head-To-Head Analysis

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PAVmed and Haemonetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 1 0 1 3.00 Haemonetics 0 2 2 0 2.50

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,060.22%. Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $108.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.28%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Haemonetics.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

PAVmed has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PAVmed and Haemonetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $2.45 million 7.12 -$64.18 million ($9.10) -0.20 Haemonetics $1.31 billion 3.69 $117.56 million $2.29 41.52

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Haemonetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed -2,037.67% N/A -99.19% Haemonetics 8.98% 22.25% 9.73%

Summary

Haemonetics beats PAVmed on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG, ClotPro, and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; and TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions. Further, it provides Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and VASCADE products comprising VASCADE and VASCADE MVP, a technology platform which offers catheter-based delivery system and leverages the natural clot including collagen. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.