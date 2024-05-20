Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by STF Management LP

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rogco LP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.57. The stock had a trading volume of 896,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,219. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.12.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

