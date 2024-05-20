Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1,460.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $6,670,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 63,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PAYC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.11. 72,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,623. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average of $188.51.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

