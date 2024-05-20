PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Barbara Duckett Sells 1,000 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $68.71. 51,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,875. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $632.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,625,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 6.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 0.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

