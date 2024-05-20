Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Holdings Reduced by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,388,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 178,309 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 6.2% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $219,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PBA traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.22. 302,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,694. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.65%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

