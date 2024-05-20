Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $37.22. Approximately 65,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,024,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 85.65%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

