PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $97.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.75.

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,677,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,677,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Spector sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,276,108.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,064.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,267 shares of company stock worth $10,131,477. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,785,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 349.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI stock opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.91. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

