Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider José Manuel Vargas Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider José Manuel Vargas purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £600,000 ($753,579.50).

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

LON:PDL opened at GBX 44.55 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £86.52 million, a P/E ratio of -112.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 35.13 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.10 ($0.97).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

