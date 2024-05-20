Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider José Manuel Vargas Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) insider José Manuel Vargas purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £600,000 ($753,579.50).
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
LON:PDL opened at GBX 44.55 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £86.52 million, a P/E ratio of -112.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 35.13 ($0.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 77.10 ($0.97).
About Petra Diamonds
