Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,484 shares.The stock last traded at $9.21 and had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $606.73 million, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

