Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys 400 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 13,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after buying an additional 11,640,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,605,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PPL by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,269,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after buying an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,962,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,234,000 after buying an additional 1,118,978 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays increased their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

