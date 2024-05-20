Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $288,000 Position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 477.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.08. 717,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,583. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Frontline Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

