Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $336,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 278,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 227,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,515. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

