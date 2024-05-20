Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after acquiring an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DGX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,398. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average of $132.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

