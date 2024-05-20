Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 88,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $7.26. 292,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,734. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

