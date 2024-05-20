Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.94. The stock had a trading volume of 881,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

